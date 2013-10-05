Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Full screen cockpit view, readable instruments?

    Maybe I am missing something, but am having some difficulty reading the numbers on the cockpit panels.
    In FSX we could have a full screen cockpit view without the 3D instruments panel.
    Can we do that in FS2020?
    Maybe like how the FS2020 external view is with easy to read panel readouts.
    The 3D cockpit makes instruments kind of hard to read without zooming in, and this is on a 28-in monitor.
    I know we can move them to a 2nd monitor and resize, but can we make the front view full screen without the panels?

    As far as i know there are no 2d cockpit options for msfs. Also, at present, it is not possible to drag instruments onto seperate screens like we did in fsx.

    You can drag the atc window and the vfr map but thats all at the moment. Unless I missed something in the update thst is!


    You can create a new View
    Just zoom in the panel
    to leave just the main instruments and part of the outside view, what we call "landing view"
    press CTRL ALT and a number 0-9 in the keyboard to save that view

    To load it press ALT and the number chosen
