Thread: Full screen cockpit view, readable instruments?

Originally Posted by hkhawaja Originally Posted by

Maybe I am missing something, but am having some difficulty reading the numbers on the cockpit panels.

In FSX we could have a full screen cockpit view without the 3D instruments panel.

Can we do that in FS2020?

Maybe like how the FS2020 external view is with easy to read panel readouts.

The 3D cockpit makes instruments kind of hard to read without zooming in, and this is on a 28-in monitor.

I know we can move them to a 2nd monitor and resize, but can we make the front view full screen without the panels?



Sent from my SM-A515F using Tapatalk