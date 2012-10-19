Thread: Msfs on a laptop?

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Msfs on a laptop?

    Default Msfs on a laptop?

    A friend who is a pilot for a british airline is interested in msfs after seeing it running on my pc. He doesn't possess a PC and wants to know if there is a laptop powerful enough to run it as he would prefer a laptop.

    I am trying to steer him towards a pc but i thought that i would enquire for him about the possibility of a laptop.

    Any thoughts appreciated.

    Thanks
    Stinger

    I am running on a Dell Precision with a Quadro video card. 9th gen i7, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
    Your friend can get a Dell Xps with Nvidia RTX to get the best performance.

    I am running on a Dell Precision with a Quadro video card. 9th gen i7, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
    Your friend can get a Dell Xps with Nvidia RTX to get the best performance.

    Great info thanks. I'll let him know

