Thread: XBox Pass question

XBox Pass question
Probably a dumb question, but I'm retired, NOT a gamer but I do now enjoy FSX-SE and games like Myst, I saw some info from July postings from the UK, but wonder if it applies now and here in the USA.
I have a Windows 10 PC, NO interest in online gaming, or paying to subscribe to an XBox "library" of hundreds of games that I will never play.
I have read that to enjoy MSFS 20 - or have it install and function properly - I will need to join whatever this XBox Pass thing is? Can anyone explain in simple terms to this geezer why I should just spend the extra $$ and join it? And what I should expect to budget to stay with it if necessary for this Flight Sim?
