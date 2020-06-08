Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: XBox Pass question

    chicagorandy
    Default XBox Pass question

    Probably a dumb question, but I'm retired, NOT a gamer but I do now enjoy FSX-SE and games like Myst, I saw some info from July postings from the UK, but wonder if it applies now and here in the USA.

    I have a Windows 10 PC, NO interest in online gaming, or paying to subscribe to an XBox "library" of hundreds of games that I will never play.

    I have read that to enjoy MSFS 20 - or have it install and function properly - I will need to join whatever this XBox Pass thing is? Can anyone explain in simple terms to this geezer why I should just spend the extra $$ and join it? And what I should expect to budget to stay with it if necessary for this Flight Sim?
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln

    "Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
    Kapitan
    No, not needed.
    Just buy it from MS store and install

    Xbox Gaming Services app is good to have it installed in Windows and later in Game Bar app select MSFS2000 so it will give priority over other windows processes.

    You must be logged to your MS account to download
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
