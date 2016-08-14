Thread: MSFS2020 constantly crashing

Hi,
I desperate for help please. I have had the game since day one, but have had constant crashing issues. I have reloaded it a few times and yesterday I even reloaded Windows 10, followed by the game and the patch, but it still crashed. I have followed some of the posts and done everything I think that has been suggested, but now have reached a dead end. I have submitted a crash report to MSFS, but doubt I hear from them. The crash Report is below, none of which I understand. I would be very grateful for any ideas or suggestions please. Thank you in anticipation Graham
Log Name: Application
Source: Application Error
Date: 06/09/2020 14:26:32
Event ID: 1000
Task Category: (100)
Level: Error
Keywords: Classic
User: N/A
Computer: DESKTOP-S7PVVB7
Description:
Faulting application name: FlightSimulator.exe, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x5f467af2
Faulting module name: FlightSimulator.exe, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x5f467af2
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x00000000003d16bc
Faulting process ID: 0x7d8
Faulting application start time: 0x01d6843418ab4087
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\FlightSimulator.exe
Faulting module path: C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\FlightSimulator.exe
Report ID: 490db431-d55f-484f-8c80-5e466206aab4
Faulting package full name: Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe
Faulting package-relative application ID: App
Event Xml:
<Event xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
<System>
<Provider Name="Application Error" />
<EventID Qualifiers="0">1000</EventID>
<Version>0</Version>
<Level>2</Level>
<Task>100</Task>
<Opcode>0</Opcode>
<Keywords>0x80000000000000</Keywords>
<TimeCreated SystemTime="2020-09-06T13:26:32.4682443Z" />
<EventRecordID>710</EventRecordID>
<Correlation />
<Execution ProcessID="0" ThreadID="0" />
<Channel>Application</Channel>
<Computer>DESKTOP-S7PVVB7</Computer>
<Security />
</System>
<EventData>
<Data>FlightSimulator.exe</Data>
<Data>0.0.0.0</Data>
<Data>5f467af2</Data>
<Data>FlightSimulator.exe</Data>
<Data>0.0.0.0</Data>
<Data>5f467af2</Data>
<Data>c0000005</Data>
<Data>00000000003d16bc</Data>
<Data>7d8</Data>
<Data>01d6843418ab4087</Data>
<Data>C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\FlightSimulator.exe</Data>
<Data>C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\FlightSimulator.exe</Data>
<Data>490db431-d55f-484f-8c80-5e466206aab4</Data>
<Data>Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe</Data>
<Data>App</Data>
</EventData>
</Event>
