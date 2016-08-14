Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: MSFS2020 constantly crashing

  1. Today, 10:21 AM #1
    grahambrewer
    grahambrewer is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    1

    Unhappy MSFS2020 constantly crashing

    Hi,
    I desperate for help please. I have had the game since day one, but have had constant crashing issues. I have reloaded it a few times and yesterday I even reloaded Windows 10, followed by the game and the patch, but it still crashed. I have followed some of the posts and done everything I think that has been suggested, but now have reached a dead end. I have submitted a crash report to MSFS, but doubt I hear from them. The crash Report is below, none of which I understand. I would be very grateful for any ideas or suggestions please. Thank you in anticipation Graham
    Log Name: Application
    Source: Application Error
    Date: 06/09/2020 14:26:32
    Event ID: 1000
    Task Category: (100)
    Level: Error
    Keywords: Classic
    User: N/A
    Computer: DESKTOP-S7PVVB7
    Description:
    Faulting application name: FlightSimulator.exe, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x5f467af2
    Faulting module name: FlightSimulator.exe, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x5f467af2
    Exception code: 0xc0000005
    Fault offset: 0x00000000003d16bc
    Faulting process ID: 0x7d8
    Faulting application start time: 0x01d6843418ab4087
    Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\FlightSimulator.exe
    Faulting module path: C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\FlightSimulator.exe
    Report ID: 490db431-d55f-484f-8c80-5e466206aab4
    Faulting package full name: Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe
    Faulting package-relative application ID: App
    Event Xml:
    <Event xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
    <System>
    <Provider Name="Application Error" />
    <EventID Qualifiers="0">1000</EventID>
    <Version>0</Version>
    <Level>2</Level>
    <Task>100</Task>
    <Opcode>0</Opcode>
    <Keywords>0x80000000000000</Keywords>
    <TimeCreated SystemTime="2020-09-06T13:26:32.4682443Z" />
    <EventRecordID>710</EventRecordID>
    <Correlation />
    <Execution ProcessID="0" ThreadID="0" />
    <Channel>Application</Channel>
    <Computer>DESKTOP-S7PVVB7</Computer>
    <Security />
    </System>
    <EventData>
    <Data>FlightSimulator.exe</Data>
    <Data>0.0.0.0</Data>
    <Data>5f467af2</Data>
    <Data>FlightSimulator.exe</Data>
    <Data>0.0.0.0</Data>
    <Data>5f467af2</Data>
    <Data>c0000005</Data>
    <Data>00000000003d16bc</Data>
    <Data>7d8</Data>
    <Data>01d6843418ab4087</Data>
    <Data>C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\FlightSimulator.exe</Data>
    <Data>C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\FlightSimulator.exe</Data>
    <Data>490db431-d55f-484f-8c80-5e466206aab4</Data>
    <Data>Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe</Data>
    <Data>App</Data>
    </EventData>
    </Event>
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:39 AM #2
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,695
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    What Windows 10 version you have?
    Have you checked youtube on videos with MSFS2020 crash?
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX Constantly Crashing (.NET Framework HRESULT 0xC000014B)
    By Mavl in forum FSX
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 08-14-2016, 06:22 PM
  2. ATC constantly telling A.I. traffic to 'expedite turn'- driving me crazy !!
    By fs9isallmine in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 12-22-2010, 12:39 PM
  3. FS9 SHUTS DOWN CONSTANTLY TO DESKTOP WHY??????
    By flightsimmer747 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-23-2004, 12:38 AM
  4. Another reason FS 9 constantly amazes me!
    By shermank in forum FS2004
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 09-29-2003, 11:45 PM
  5. Win XP crashes constantly in FS9
    By andrew8728 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 08-09-2003, 04:20 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules