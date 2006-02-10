Thread: Have problems downloading after patch----look at this

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Have problems downloading after patch----look at this

    Osobo is NUTS!!!! MS is Crazy and very dishonest!!!! ok, some history: when the game came out you downloaded and it might have taken some time but you Got it!!!!..then the first patch= CHAOS!!!!! then the second patch=CHAOS!!!! if you have problems download they say GO HERE" MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR TOP ISSUES TRACKER and what do you find a Rosary of Problems that they say you can TRY to solve TRY, for they are NOT Sure!!!!!, but NONe work!!!!!!..these people are totally inept and ratty!!! I have a pretty good rig which comply to all their BEST specs!!! But after starting the first patch and getting stuck 3 or four time, I forgot, it still is trying to download after three days TRYING!!!!...these OSOBO guys are either totally inept or Crooks of the fist Kind!!! MS has always been so this is no surprise..What apiece of $%^&*!!!!!!! this is.......I'llwait two weeks for them to solve their server & download situation....what a bunch of goons!!!!!..AMEN!!!!
