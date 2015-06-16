Hey guys, I recently update my graphics card and memory in preparation for MSFS 2020.

Here's my setup:

i5 6600k overclocked to 4.2ghz
GeForce GTX 1660 Super
16GB Memory at 3000mhz

Internet speed is showing around 125 Mbps

Yet I'm frequently getting 1-4 fps at times and the game freezes a lot and won't respond to inputs. For instance, I go to take off and give it full throttle and nothing happens for several seconds then I'll get 1 fps, then 4, up to 7 then it freezes again.

My GPU isn't stressed, the fans aren't even turning on.

Any ideas?

I have my settings as shown in this article...

https://www.gamerevolution.com/guide...s-increase-fps