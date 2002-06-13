Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: When boredom sets in, this will usually snap me back!

  1. Today, 07:28 PM #1
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,309

    Cool When boredom sets in, this will usually snap me back!

    What a ride this can give you!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-9-5_19-20-49-876.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 278.6 KB  ID: 221647

    I am hoping that the new flight sim will include some P-51's in it? The scenery that I have seen with some of your pics have been fantastic! I am enjoying the quality and the life like pics that come with the program! Thanks for sharing guys/gals!!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:38 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,476
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Well Rick, you know eventually they will!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Auto Spoiler - Usually the first notch on the brake handle sets the
    By doncarlos in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 12-23-2004, 06:56 AM
  2. Boredom Strikes
    By coolian2 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-13-2002, 05:48 PM
  3. THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK!
    By Erick_Cantu in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 12:03 AM
  4. boredom strikes
    By D4ZED in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-06-2002, 05:49 PM
  5. FS2K SOUND SETS PLEA and CFS SOUND SETS
    By mhambly in forum CFS
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-08-2000, 09:06 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules