I installed MS Sim 2020 on Aug 18th -- all went well. Every time since then when ever I wanted to bring it up I just had to hit the FS App button on my computer and up it came... However, at the beginning of September FS Simulator would not load. Instead, the app would take me directly to the 'Microsoft Store' and the 'Package Dependency Installer. If I click on that, up comes 'Gaming Services' (both of these display 'This Product is Installed'). Everything else on my computer appears to be running fine. The Flight Simulator files (WpSystem) look good except that the last file saved is dated 8/31/2020. Can anyone give me some idea of what went wrong and help me get back to flying?