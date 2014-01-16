Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: St. Barts in Ultra-High graphics setting.

  1. Today, 05:07 PM #1
    azzaro's Avatar
    azzaro
    azzaro is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Ontario Canada
    Posts
    5,749

    Thumbs up St. Barts in Ultra-High graphics setting.

    OK, I seem to have resolved my uploading issue by installing the IE Tabs extension.
    The uploader is now functioning like it did under IE 11.

    The pictures below are a flight around Saint Barthélemy with simulator graphics set on ultra-high.
    Waves and more boats are the obvious differences. Possibly more cloud layers, I can't be sure.
    My system seems to be able to handle this fine but in dense cities, especially photoreal ones, it becomes quite jerky.
    Thankfully switching graphics settings in this sim is quick and painless. -- Bob

    Click image for larger version.  Name: St.Barts (1).jpg  Views: 7  Size: 473.4 KB  ID: 221635

    Click image for larger version.  Name: St.Barts (2).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 301.4 KB  ID: 221636

    Click image for larger version.  Name: St.Barts (3).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 332.4 KB  ID: 221637

    Click image for larger version.  Name: St.Barts (4).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 379.8 KB  ID: 221638

    Click image for larger version.  Name: St.Barts (5).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 303.2 KB  ID: 221639

    Click image for larger version.  Name: St.Barts (6).jpg  Views: 7  Size: 419.6 KB  ID: 221640

    Click image for larger version.  Name: St.Barts (7).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 334.2 KB  ID: 221641

    Click image for larger version.  Name: St.Barts (8).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 393.1 KB  ID: 221642

    Click image for larger version.  Name: St.Barts (9).jpg  Views: 7  Size: 458.3 KB  ID: 221644

    Click image for larger version.  Name: St.Barts (10).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 270.8 KB  ID: 221643

    Click image for larger version.  Name: St.Barts (11).jpg  Views: 7  Size: 445.5 KB  ID: 221645

    Click image for larger version.  Name: St.Barts (12).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 336.7 KB  ID: 221646


    i7-7700 3.6GHz / GTX1660 6GB / 32GB RAM / 2-24" BENQ displays / WIN10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:10 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,473
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    That just looks amazing!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:29 PM #3
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    16,912

    Default

    Great series of MSFS shots Bob! You should be Ultra-Highly proud of yourself, but only for just a little while.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:39 PM #4
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    131

    Default

    Looks great Bob! Some of those should have a "Wish you were here" Slogan like a Postcard....then again, don't know why people send post cards saying "Wish you were here" When we go somewhere to get away from it all in the first place! LOL
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. VFR Tour of St. Maarten, St. Barts, and Saba with a Surprise Ending!
    By flightguy1997 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-23-2014, 09:11 AM
  2. St Barts....St Barthelemy Island..TFFJ?????
    By Double J in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-16-2014, 12:05 PM
  3. St Barts to St Maarten
    By Fabri91 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 12-31-2009, 07:10 AM
  4. _-Return from St Barts-_
    By jpy8 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:27 AM
  5. St. Thomas to St Barts
    By JeffB in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-18-2003, 10:59 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules