Thread: St. Barts in Ultra-High graphics setting.

OK, I seem to have resolved my uploading issue by installing the IE Tabs extension.
The uploader is now functioning like it did under IE 11.
The pictures below are a flight around Saint Barthélemy with simulator graphics set on ultra-high.
Waves and more boats are the obvious differences. Possibly more cloud layers, I can't be sure.
My system seems to be able to handle this fine but in dense cities, especially photoreal ones, it becomes quite jerky.
Thankfully switching graphics settings in this sim is quick and painless. -- Bob
