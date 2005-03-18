Thread: Newark Climbout

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Newark Climbout

    Rupert
    Apr 2014
    Kentucky
    Newark Climbout

    Seeing JJJ'S post about climbing out from Newark reminded me I hadn't been there in a while. So I made a short flight in a Maule from Newark to KISP. Here are a couple of shots taken while climbing out.

    BTW: If it looks like I'm a mile away from the plane, that's because I had to really reduce the shots to get them within the posting size limitations.

    Michael
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Jan 2011
    Michigan - USA
    4,473
    Default

    Very nice shots!
