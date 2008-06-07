Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Joystick sensitivity settings

  Today, 04:14 PM
    vb1
    vb1
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Chatsworth, CA, United States.
    Posts
    32

    Default Joystick sensitivity settings

    Should my x and y axis look like this? When I move stick it only moves blue line one direction. When plane is loaded ailerons and elevator are fully deflected and can’t center.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: 3CB42D72-604A-4BFC-87E0-307B50B1D018.jpeg  Views: 1  Size: 192.3 KB  ID: 221629  
