Thread: Obtaining MSFS2020 DVD

    fltjockey
    Obtaining MSFS2020 DVD

    How can I obtain the new MSFS2020 on a DVD?
    Nels_Anderson
    Default

    It's only available in certain countries. You can get it from Aerosoft:

    www.aerosoft.com

    But it will only show up if you are in the right country. For example, U.S. customers will no see it.
