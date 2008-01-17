Certainly not new to FlightSims, I do know how to takeoff.
I have Aids set to Medium, so all I get is check left right for traffic, taxi.
I was surprised when I started my run up for takeoff, all normal until I get to the Aiming Point. The instructor says I'm going too slow, reset to start. Same thing occurs, and all subsequent attempts.

The later I taxi to the threshold, start from here. I get to around 40nmh, pull up gently to take off before the landing point, slowly gaining speed I'm up to 80nmh probably when I get to the opposite Aiming Point when I should be at about 75. She says I'm too slow again? Played around with mixture to get me up to 2200 rpm.

When I looked up some videos, I saw a complete runthrough, obviously with Aids set to Easy, full instructions the whole time... more to what I expected.

Anyone else see this?
As a check to see if it was just me, skipped to landing... passed, tried free flight around CYYC

Running on Win10 PC, Saitek Yoke w Quatrant, extra Saitek Quadarant for two engine. Calibrate fine, no surprises.

Won't go into the lack of support for my Saitek panels that worked great with FSX