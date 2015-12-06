Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Cannot access ATC and the Camera from the top sceen menu

  1. Today, 02:46 PM #1
    debarshiduttagupta
    debarshiduttagupta is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Posts
    5

    Default Cannot access ATC and the Camera from the top sceen menu

    Hello everyone

    I am using an Xbox Gamepass version of Flight Simulator 2020. Recently I cannot access the ATC and the Camera menu from the tray that appears on the top of the screen. I can however access all the rest of the menu present in the tray.

    Is anyone else having this issue ? or , does anyone have any idea how to get this back ? I can reinstall flight simulator but that means downloading the 91GB files again.

    Kindly help.

    Regards

    Debarshi Duttagupta
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:53 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    336

    Default

    Hi, I get it sometimes with the weather setting.
    I click the far right one with the cog symbol (custom toolbar) & then “reset panels”
    That usually fixes it

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:04 PM #3
    debarshiduttagupta
    debarshiduttagupta is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Posts
    5

    Default

    Thanks Steve , let me try out the suggested fix .

    Regards

    Debarshi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:10 PM #4
    debarshiduttagupta
    debarshiduttagupta is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Posts
    5

    Default

    Dear Steve ,

    That worked. Thankyou again.

    Debarshi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:18 PM #5
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    336

    Default

    You’re welcome

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. SBuilderX313 problems / sceen shots
    By gdr1944 in forum Scenery Design
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 06-12-2015, 10:09 PM
  2. iPhone - FA-18 Sceen Shots
    By Digijohhny in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-07-2011, 10:13 AM
  3. Home access vs. Office access?
    By Qballbandit in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-29-2007, 01:57 PM
  4. Text Size on sceen
    By pao in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-21-2006, 02:24 PM
  5. Big Sceen LCD or no?
    By Zachiii in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-01-2005, 07:07 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules