Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Why pd3 / xplane or fsx never had 1 dollar offers ?

  1. Today, 02:37 PM #1
    Tarffin
    Tarffin is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Posts
    7

    Default Why pd3 / xplane or fsx never had 1 dollar offers ?

    I tell ya why , they were not as confident in what they were doing vs the Team at MS / Asobo
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:42 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    336

    Default

    To be fair.. Xplane does have a demo mode , so you could try it for free.
    (Not that I would anymore)

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Lack of Aircraft Downloads of PD3 in the FlightSim Library-- is this intentional?
    By b3burner in forum Prepar3D
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-23-2015, 12:27 PM
  2. For Sale! Professional Flight Planner X - FSX/PD3/FS2004
    By egguzman in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-15-2014, 08:08 PM
  3. Xplane 9 or Xplane 10?
    By Billbixby in forum X-Plane
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 07-05-2012, 03:42 PM
  4. asedfaseHE WILL NEED LUCK!!!! YEAH NEVER END!!!HE WILL NEED LUCK!!!! YEAH NEVER END!!!HE WILL NEED LUCK!!!! YEAH NEVER END!!!
    By AirbusSUX in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-02-2003, 01:28 AM
  5. Never say never
    By two30cal in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-23-2002, 09:29 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules