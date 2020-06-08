Thread: i7 4790K and RTX 2060 SUPER

Results 1 to 2 of 2

i7 4790K and RTX 2060 SUPER

    johnyyz
    i7 4790K and RTX 2060 SUPER

    does anyone have this setup ? If so what kind of FPS are you getting in a build up area like Los Angeles or KLAX or New York KJFK ?
    In 1440p High settings
    i7 4790K and RTX 2060 SUPER 32GB DDR 3 1600mhz


    thanks
    Core i7 4790K CPU OC to 4.6/Asus Z97A mobo/32GB(4X8GB)RAM 1600mhz/EVGA GTX1070/Win10/32 inch monitor 1440p
    searfoss
    Default

    I have an i7 and RTX 2060 Super and 16GB RAM
