Thread: Really nice Cheat Sheet free PFD

  Today, 01:46 PM
    Tarffin
    Aug 2014
    Default Really nice Cheat Sheet free PFD

    Can't link his free to download/share PDF cheetsheet but it really is nice. Not sure why but

    google Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Keyboard Shortcuts by nimasmi
  Today, 02:08 PM
    P.e.g.a.s.u.s
    Nov 2014
    we already have this:
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...43#post2120243
    AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 48GB RAM, RTX 2070S, 2x1TB Nvme SSD. FSX Gold, XP-11, MSFS.
