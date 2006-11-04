Thread: Suppress Gauges in External Vieuw

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Hi,
    Who know how to toggle the visibility of the gauges that are presented in the External Window-view? Having them temporarily unvisible is good for pictures or movies. Or just flying in valleys or along rivers.
    Hi, go into settings...general... camera...
    & scroll down to the bottom where you should see “instrument heads up display” on/off


