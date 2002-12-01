Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Camerafunction: Get rid of it!!!!!!!!!

  Today, 01:27 PM
    degeus's Avatar
    degeus
    Camerafunction: Get rid of it!!!!!!!!!

    Hi,
    What a terrible mess is the camera-function, unbelievable complex, hard to understand.
    Why did the developers go away from the simple, but effective FSX/P3D way of inside- and outside-views, to be steered by the HAT-switch. Every position was selectable.
    Can we as community ask for a return of this way of camera-work?
    Piet de Geus
    Netherlands
  Today, 01:31 PM
    Tarffin
    Default

    I don't see how this camera is such an issue tbh, I mean it did take me a bit to learn it get use to it but now it's np. Guess everyone has different ideas. I could see it being an issue if someone jumps from one flight sim to another but for anyone that is new to flight sims they should have np
  Today, 01:36 PM
    learpilot
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by degeus View Post
    Hi,
    What a terrible mess is the camera-function, unbelievable complex, hard to understand.
    Why did the developers go away from the simple, but effective FSX/P3D way of inside- and outside-views, to be steered by the HAT-switch. Every position was selectable.
    Can we as community ask for a return of this way of camera-work?
    Piet de Geus
    Netherlands
    This ^^^^^^^^^^ they do everything the HARD WAY
