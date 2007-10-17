Thread: Bikf

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Bikf

    Bikf

    As many now, this airport will cause a CTD, however I flew from BIRK to BIKF and all went fairly well using the 172. I also did a return trip as well. Just can't start fresh from BIKF yet...AD
    I also had a CTD when trying to load into this Airfield, it's well known and has been reported many times.
    Just a matter of time before it's fixed
