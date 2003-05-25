Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Commandes ne rÃ©pondent pas

    Default Commandes ne rÃ©pondent pas

    I use both the keyboard and a HOTAS Saitek X52. After configuring both and checking in, I launch a free flight and the plane is totally out of control. Neither the keyboard controls nor those of the joystick respond;
    Very surprising fact: in the context of the flight school, all the controls respond wonderfully.
    Any idea on this big problem?
    Thanks for your help
    Default

    Peut-Ãªtre. Check the on screen menu bar, select AI control, then deselect 'Control aircraft'.
    Bonne chance!
    AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 48GB RAM, RTX 2070S, 2x1TB Nvme SSD. FSX Gold, XP-11, MSFS.
