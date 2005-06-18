Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Disable instruments description.

  Today, 11:36 AM #1
    Pilot64
    Pilot64 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Posts
    3

    Default Disable instruments description.

    Hello everybody enthusiast,
    how to disable unpleasant instruments description that showed when mouse cursor pass over instruments in the cockpit panel?
    Thank you much.
  Today, 11:47 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,881

    Default

    So far as I can tell, it will need to be in an update to be able to turn off tooltips.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
  Today, 11:48 AM #3
    Rudy_B's Avatar
    Rudy_B
    Rudy_B is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Netherlands
    Posts
    44

    Default

    I don't have MFS yet (first building a new rig with nVidia 3000) so I can't test this myself, but you could give it a try. I read somewhere you need to deselect most, or at least some, of the pilot / flying aids such that the sim is operating close to realistic. Unfortunately this also means you may lose some flying aids you might still want to be switched on.
  Today, 12:14 PM #4
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,674
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    i have all pilot assist off and the cockpit tool tips keep showing

    Whats the point in having Assists anyway?
    Its a sim, we shouldnt be afraid of making mistakes and the assists are kind of game cheat
    I know many like it and thats why MS put them there. Take autopilot for example, you can turn the knob left or right, then clicking upwards engages FMC command, clicking down the actual selection.
    We couldnt know this without the tips

    I think the tool tips are a nuissance, maybe good for the first week of the sim to know how buttons work etc. They are too big opening a large text description of the button, reducing the immersion experience.

    The tooltips were supposed to disappear when OFF in settings
    but they still show.
    I think its intentional.
    MS needs it on because many people dont know there ways in a cockpit and many times they will disable and spread threads about "how do you..." "such thing is broken"

    If I knew the command and file in which is located i will tweak it
    hope someone discovers
    Last edited by Kapitan; Today at 12:30 PM.
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
