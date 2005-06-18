Thread: Disable instruments description.

i have all pilot assist off and the cockpit tool tips keep showing
Whats the point in having Assists anyway?
Its a sim, we shouldnt be afraid of making mistakes and the assists are kind of game cheat
I know many like it and thats why MS put them there. Take autopilot for example, you can turn the knob left or right, then clicking upwards engages FMC command, clicking down the actual selection.
We couldnt know this without the tips
I think the tool tips are a nuissance, maybe good for the first week of the sim to know how buttons work etc. They are too big opening a large text description of the button, reducing the immersion experience.
The tooltips were supposed to disappear when OFF in settings
but they still show.
I think its intentional.
MS needs it on because many people dont know there ways in a cockpit and many times they will disable and spread threads about "how do you..." "such thing is broken"
If I knew the command and file in which is located i will tweak it
hope someone discovers
