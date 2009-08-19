Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Iceland – Grimsey Island and River Canyon

  1. Today, 10:31 AM #1
    DavidN16
    DavidN16 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Posts
    19

    Default Iceland – Grimsey Island and River Canyon

    Touring Grimsey Island and the River Canyon of Iceland
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: fs24.JPG  Views: 4  Size: 94.5 KB  ID: 221605   Click image for larger version.  Name: fs25.JPG  Views: 5  Size: 99.8 KB  ID: 221606   Click image for larger version.  Name: fs26.JPG  Views: 4  Size: 101.9 KB  ID: 221607  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fs27.JPG  Views: 4  Size: 105.0 KB  ID: 221608   Click image for larger version.  Name: fs28.JPG  Views: 4  Size: 127.5 KB  ID: 221609   Click image for larger version.  Name: fs29.JPG  Views: 3  Size: 139.7 KB  ID: 221610  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fs30.JPG  Views: 3  Size: 145.6 KB  ID: 221611   Click image for larger version.  Name: fs31.JPG  Views: 4  Size: 136.9 KB  ID: 221612   Click image for larger version.  Name: fs32.JPG  Views: 3  Size: 82.0 KB  ID: 221613  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fs33.JPG  Views: 4  Size: 140.8 KB  ID: 221614  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:02 AM #2
    Jim Robinson
    Jim Robinson is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    3,483

    Default

    Interesting post David, great comments on the photos, I never knew any of that about Iceland. Nice work on the photoreal BTW!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Hell's Canyon, Snake River Idaho
    By lifejogger in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 04-25-2015, 04:00 PM
  2. A quick hop to Grimsey
    By L1011luver in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 10-20-2013, 11:00 AM
  3. Grand Canyon Tour - The Canyon
    By scabbo in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 08-19-2009, 05:36 PM
  4. A B737-200, Las Vegas, the famous -GRAND CANYON- and Bryce Canyon --- COMMENTS ARE ALWAYS WELCOME !
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 06-02-2003, 08:25 AM
  5. Glen Canyon Dam - Grand Canyon Arizona
    By labratt in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-07-2002, 01:48 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules