Thread: ILS freq for runway 14 KJAX needed (questions)

ILS freq for runway 14 KJAX needed (questions)
Crazy request, I know. Trying to improve my ILS skills. Flying from KCRG to KJAX (short flight) on ILS. I feel the ILS freq I need is 110.5, but I would like confirmation, just to ensure that I am reading the chart correctly
Second, does one use the CDI on the Garmin while flying the C172 for ILS? I have searched for this answer and have been unable to find it. If there are any videos available to watch and learn that would be greatly appreciated!
