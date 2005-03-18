Thread: ILS freq for runway 14 KJAX needed (questions)

Results 1 to 3 of 3

ILS freq for runway 14 KJAX needed (questions)

    Crazy request, I know. Trying to improve my ILS skills. Flying from KCRG to KJAX (short flight) on ILS. I feel the ILS freq I need is 110.5, but I would like confirmation, just to ensure that I am reading the chart correctly

    Second, does one use the CDI on the Garmin while flying the C172 for ILS? I have searched for this answer and have been unable to find it. If there are any videos available to watch and learn that would be greatly appreciated!
    Windows 10, 16 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
    110.5 is the correct ILS freq for RWY 14 KJAX. Real world airport information can be easily found at
    skyvector.com. Most of the time Skyvector and MSFS are in agreement, but, occasionally you might find MSFS offering up something slightly different!

    Rick
    Thanks Rick. I was using Airnav.com (saw it in a video) and just needed the confirmation.

    Thanks!
