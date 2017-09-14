Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: MSFS portover piracy

    Dear fellow simmers,

    As we all know here, piracy is a terrible thing. Our Digital Dakota Works team has just seen a new variant of it, a quick and decidedly dirty MSFS2020 portover of our popular freeware C-47. As was to be expected, the thing is largely dysfunctional in MSFS, causes CTD’s, and generally looks and flies terrible. Still, the downloads go into thousands. Because I am given a “credit” in the upload wrapper - clickbait, clearly - these faults attach to my name and some simmers are even asking what am I going to do about them.

    For the record: I am not going to give permission for a MSFS portover, ever.

    I was able to talk to two PD servers that had the illicit upload and persuaded them to take it down, and to their credit, they did and apologized for it.

    There is one organization that does not respond to multiple contact form messages and continues to have it on offer. The site goes by the name of Allflightmods.com: The biggest all flight simulator mods website. The uploader hides behind the name Treyeastland, on another upload it was somebody named Zach Gloss. I would be happy to speak to these people, but am unable to contact either or the webmaster of the site. Perhaps if they see this post they can drop me a line.

    Here is my request to all simmers: do not download it, do not fly it, and if you see any pics or vids or threads related to it make it a point to comment and possibly link to this thread.

    Many thanks.
    Manfred Jahn
    Hi Manfred, I personally didn’t know this existed. I’ve just looked on YouTube & yep, there are plenty of videos of it. I’ve added a link to this thread on one of them. Hope they all get removed.

    Regards
    Steve
    Right on, Manfred! As soon as they appear over at the "Other Site", where I moderate, those posts and links get deleted immediately! And I see the Outhouse doing the same.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
