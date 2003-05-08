Going downtown. The Big Smoke at the edge of legal daylight. This is technically an ultralight and them's the rules.
A quick description of the scene. The vertical highway is the 400, the horizontal the 407. Pearson International is the grey patch between the 407 and Lake Ontario on the right. The runway on the left is Downsview, a former airbase and home of DeHavilland Canada, later Canadair, now Bombardier. Beyond that on the shore of the lake is downtown Toronto. Now the fourth largest city in North America, yes that includes Mexico City.
A down view of Downsview.
Highway 401 looking east. Busiest highway in North America. Non-stop rush hour, 50% trucks and 16 lanes across for most of it's run across Toronto.
Turning to follow Yonge Street. The CN Tower and islands now clearly visible.
Crossing St. Clair Avenue. This was the northern city limit about 100 years ago.
Now we can just make out the south shore of the lake. Centered roughly on Rochester, New York.
Turning final for runway 26 at Billy Bishop, Toronto Island Airport. The channel connecting to the lake proper hosts the worlds shortest ferry run. Roughly three boat lengths. There's a pedestrian tunnel and other ferries but there are no road links to the islands.
My wife and I were married on a yacht about where the aircraft pillar is many, many years ago...
And here we are at the fueling area. Ready for a night on the town, limited as that may be these days. -- Bob
Bookmarks