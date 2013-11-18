I've been flying around a few places in Europe and the USA. My graphics are set at High (the automatic install setting).

I've found that for me a large swathe of central Massachusetts (and parts of adjoining States) has no 3D trees - just ground texture. Going East from Boston the trees start to go blocky, then patchy, before failing entirely around about W71.3. After that there's nothing until well past Northampton MA, until about W73, when they start again on a N/S line like a tile edge. The problem extends South into Connecticut, but I haven't had time to see how far North it goes. This is a large area!

I thought it might be just me, but it's there every time I check, so maybe it's a real bug for everyone? I don't know how to report it and I haven't seen anyone else reporting this - so is this only me with my hardware? I don't see this problem elsewhere that I've flown over. Jump to Northampton MA and take a look...

Graham