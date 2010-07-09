Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Post September 2nd-- after the xx.xx.14.0 patch

    b3burner's Avatar
    b3burner
    Mar 2010
    Oakdale, California; USA (near O27)
    Post September 2nd-- after the xx.xx.14.0 patch

    Is it just my imagination, or are things really better now? What do I mean by better? Well, primarily:

    1. Frame rates

    2. Smoothness

    3. Lack of stutters

    4. Can get away with the sliders pushed a tad more to the right

    While I've heard some people complain about the update/patch... it seems to be better for me. I don't know if I got lucky or what.

    August 18th to September 1st was pretty touch and go (pardon the aviation reference pun) for me, as far as performance and overall satisfaction went. I had even downloaded the X-Plane 11 demo, just to see if I maybe wanted to jump ship or not, and then next time I went in after the patch (night of Sept. 3rd); the sim updated, and things seemed to be appreciably better. Not shockingly better, but mild to moderate improvement I'd say.

    Anyone else have a similar experience to me? Or for most people here, has the experience been more the opposite? Just curious, thanks.
