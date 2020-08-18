Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Airport Textures Missing when I'm in 'Developer Mode'

    Default Airport Textures Missing when I'm in 'Developer Mode'

    Greetings,

    As the title says, my asphalt gets scoured clean down to the grass below when I’m in Developer Mode.

    Strange thing is, it didn’t use to be like this. I first noticed the problem about a week ago, when I had last turned off the simulator in dev-mode, and when I came back in, accidentally opened it in non-administrator status. I couldn’t back out in time and so I inadvertently opened a second copy at the same time in administrator mode.

    I opened the Task Manager to confirm that, yes indeed, I had two separate copies of the simulator at the same time. One pulling a mild amount of CPU and a ton of GPU percentage points, and the other pulling hardly anything at all.

    I took the one that was hardly being used as the one that was probably the non-Admin version, and so I pressed “END TASK”, so that only the high CPU/GPU using copy was left.

    From that point on I was never able to run in Developer Mode with the correct textures again.
    Has anyone else experienced this problem? What might I have done wrong, and how do I get them back? Thank you.

    In Non-Developer Mode:

    In Developer Mode:

    Last edited by b3burner; Today at 04:24 AM. Reason: The word 'Vote' didn't belong in the title.
