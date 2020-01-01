Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Little Navmap and MSFS 2020

    Axlop
    In the article MSFS VFR Flight - Heathrow To London City In C172 on 08-21-2020, there is sample plan created with Little Navmap. Could anybody please present info how this program works with MSFS 2020? Thankyou!!
    w64jif
    It does work but it is still being polished by the developer. You can connect to MSFS by using FSconnect_SP2. I have been able to make a flight plan in LNM, save it as a .PLN and then use the Load function in MSFS.
    Navigraph is working on a Beta for also talking directly to MSFS. See the Navigraph Facebook page for example of what's to come.
