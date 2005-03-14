Good morning from Germany,

I have at least two problems with the FS 2020 Premium version. In many tutorials I saw that the A320 neo is cold & dark when you choose a position at the gate or parking position. I went through the adjustment menus several times but I didn't find a menu where you can change it. my Airbus A320 every time starts with engines on. How can I change this. And second, the pushback doesn't work on every airport. is this correct?

Thank you in advance

Kind regards

mof2712