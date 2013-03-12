Thread: Joystick sensitivity and null zones on a REAL 727

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Default Joystick sensitivity and null zones on a REAL 727

    Many folks are having issues with Joystick sensitivity, null zones...should be less? should be more?

    We are also waiting for addons of classic jets that were traditionally flown by hand

    I came across this interesting landing video of a 727-100, watch how the pilot deals with the Yoke

    https://www.facebook.com/aviacionmex...253196056284/?
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Default

    Great video Kapitan, thanks for the link (even if I did struggle to understand what was being said)
    He was certainly fighting that yoke wasn’t he? Still it was a good landing & better than most of mine LOL

    Regards
    Steve
    Default

    yes! he was making small corrections cause he had a crosswind.
    Important to note that after the autopilot is disconnected (audible tone) he applies a lot of trim (you can see the wheel spinning) to adjust nose down for the new gear and flap position.

    This trims the plane perfectly and that creates slightly larger null zone. Also the lower the speed the higher the null zone cause there is less air to press the ailerons. At high/cruise speeds any minor movement makes the plane turn
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
