Thread: Joystick sensitivity and null zones on a REAL 727

yes! he was making small corrections cause he had a crosswind.
Important to note that after the autopilot is disconnected (audible tone) he applies a lot of trim (you can see the wheel spinning) to adjust nose down for the new gear and flap position.
This trims the plane perfectly and that creates slightly larger null zone. Also the lower the speed the higher the null zone cause there is less air to press the ailerons. At high/cruise speeds any minor movement makes the plane turn
Kapitan
