So i installed MSFS on a new computer as my old one had no where near the needed processing requirements. I plug in the Saitek X52 which worked very well on the old system, into the new. The left side works great with throttle etc but the right side blinks blue lights on all available LEDs. I have gone into mapping but the system will not allow changes. No Joy.

To make matters worse, when I plug the controller back into the old computer, it works fine. Any ideas on resolution would be much appreciated. Thanks in advance.