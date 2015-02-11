I have noticed that is very difficult to see the flight instruments from the cockpit view on sunny days because of the glare of the sun. If you zoom in to focus on the panel, then the instruments are more readable, but you lose the outside view which is critical on take-off and landing. I should probably already know this since I have been flight simming for over 10 years, but is there a setting that tones down the outside brightness on sunny days so that the flight instruments are readable? Any help will be appreciated.


