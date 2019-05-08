Thread: One Favorite From This Afternoon: Big Apple Back Drop to King Air 350i

Results 1 to 3 of 3

One Favorite From This Afternoon: Big Apple Back Drop to King Air 350i

    Redownloading and reupdating. For some reason, it seems my update stopped working. The Autopilot issue was fixed in aircraft and started up again today when I have to disengage autopilot before pausing acting up again. Not sure why, but we'll see if its fixed reinstalling. The only gripe I have about this beautiful sim.

    Anyone else get that with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator?

    That looks nice. Good luck with the debugging!!

    Michael
    Thanks Michael! I hope it works out again!
