Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Missing scenery

  1. Today, 01:58 PM #1
    wrayer
    wrayer is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Posts
    6

    Unhappy Missing scenery

    When I first got the game in August (pre-order), I installed it on an old machine (i3, 16gigs, geforce 750 Ti). Other than being slow, and graphics were minimal, everything appeared fine. I built a new computer with an i7, 32 gigs ram, geforce 1660 Ti. But now I don't see scenery that I saw in the earlier computer. I know the city is not a favorite tourist city, but I live in Cleveland, OH. In the older computer I could see the Terminal Tower and the Browns stadium. (poor graphics, but they were there.) I re-installed on the new computer and now I do not see either of those edifices. My brother had installed it and he has those scenery items on his flights. What is wrong. I have uninstalled and re-installed 3 times, and no change. Yes, I have the graphics to ultra and all the valuse to their highest values. Scenery looks great, but those items among others are still missing. For instance, a flight from KLPR (Lorain) to Burke Lakefront (Cleveland), I should see several golf courses and high school football stadiums. I saw those on the older computer, but they are missing now that I installed on the new computer. What am I doing wrong?

    William R
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:01 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    325

    Default

    Is data (online functionality) switched off for some reason?
    Might be worth checking. Also check if data limitation is on, as this could be stopping the scenery from downloading. Probably worth checking things like Bing Data World Graphics too (under Data tab) & also Photogrammetry


    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 02:09 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Missing DeHavilland_Beaver_DHC2!Compass not missing
    By gdr1944 in forum Panel & Gauge Design
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-11-2015, 02:00 PM
  2. Addon Scenery\scenery folder missing
    By mcgoldri in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-11-2011, 04:20 PM
  3. Missing Coworker... still missing
    By jessecarleson in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-13-2007, 11:56 AM
  4. Re: Missing scenery after installation into scenery library
    By rlf in forum FS2000
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-14-2002, 11:08 AM
  5. Missing scenery after installation into scenery library
    By eagleagt7 in forum FS2000
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-12-2002, 10:04 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules