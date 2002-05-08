Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Can anyone identify this sim panel.

    Fly67
    Name: mystery panel.png Views: 37 Size: 75.5 KB

    I have seen this panel a few times and I would like to add it to my pit build.

    are there any other light/alarm panels out there worth considering if this isnt available anymore?

    thanks
    Fly67
    nm, after a bit more research, finally found out what it is. and it seems to be long discontinued.

    Its the Saitek backlit information panel
