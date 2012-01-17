Thread: How to display the names of other multiplayer planes?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Unfortunately I can't find the setting: Where can I set that the names of the multiplayer planes are also displayed during the flight?
    Hi Mike,

    go into Options, General, & click Traffic tab on the left.
    You should then see “Show Traffic Nameplates” (On/off)


    Steve
