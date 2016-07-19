Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Look at this guy! He looks like he just passed his PPL checkride! Look at me!

    Downwind66
    Default Look at this guy! He looks like he just passed his PPL checkride! Look at me!

    I can't blame him if that is the case. One of my most happiest days! I felt like my life was complete! Enjoy my friend!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-9-4_11-48-51-379.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 282.8 KB  ID: 221578

    Rick
    Last edited by Downwind66; Today at 12:02 PM.
    lifejogger
    Yes, he looks very pleased with himself. Nice shot.
