KEVLAVIK, ICELAND
The first time I flew my Cherokee 140 was the demo ride with
an instructor on board. It was a short flight, because the pitot
system failed on the downwind leg. The airspeed started dropping
and I kept pushing the nose down until the instructor said,
"Something's wrong. Hear that wind rushing by? We're going really
fast." He took over and landed the plane by the seat of his
pants. I bought the plane anyway. A few years later the same
thing happened to me after I took off for a trip up to Gladewater
to visit my brother. By that time, I had gotten so comfortable in
that plane I just said to myself, "Heck, I am going to Gladewater,"
and made the trip without an airspeed indicator. It wasn't hard.
In FS9, you never get a bug in your pitot tube.
For the next leg of my transatlantic odessey in the Skyhawk, I did
not have any trouble, for the first 7 hours of my planned flight from
Kevlavik in Iceland to Donegal in Ireland. Just before starting the
final approach to the Donegal airport, however, the simulation crashed,
and my last save was back at Kevlavik. To avoid keeping my computer
tied up for another 8 hours of real time simulation, I reran the first part
of the crossing using time compression. To activate time compression,
you hit the R key, then press '+' to increase the compression and '-' to
decrease the compression. The amount of time compression is displayed
in the upper right corner of the screen. About 30 minutes out from
Donegal I turned off time compression and flew the last part of the
flight in realtime.
APPROACHING THE COAST OF IRELAND
The airport has a control tower, but no paved parking area. I parked
near the refueling station, just off the runway. There were 9.16
gallons of fuel remaining.
PARKED ON THE GRASS NEAR THE RUNWAY AT DONEGAL
