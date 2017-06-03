The MFS Camera Control Unit I intended to build is ready (but for the knobs for the sliders, they are in the making).

The unit is built around an Arduino Leonardo. It's recognized by Windows as a HID controller. I hope MFS has the settings available to use a HID controller to control the camera and the drone. The idea is to control those with the left hand, while the right hand holds the stick to control the plane.

The joystick is intended for Rx, Ry, Rz rotations.
The sliders are meant for X,Y translation and Zoom.
The 5 buttons are meant to switch between saved camera presets.

Cost price of the unit is less than $20,- plus a couple of fun hours building it.

The .dxf laser file and the .ino Arduino Leonardo sketch can be downloaded from Dropbox.