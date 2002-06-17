Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Utility to extract ILS, VOR and NDB information?

    I can't find it, but can anyone please tell me whether there is a 'map' utility (as there was in FSX) from which one could quickly get ILS, VOR and NDB frequencies? Or even an airport map, showing the location and frequencies of these navigational aids?
    When you plan your flight, choosing the departure and arrival airports. Once you choose ifr you can see the relevant frequencies if you click on the arrival airport marker.

