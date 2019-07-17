Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Buying FS2020

  1. Today, 05:19 AM #1
    Josal
    Josal is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Posts
    1

    Default Buying FS2020

    I have downloaded the MSFS 2020 Standard version but this downloaded in a few minutes. Immediately I thought something was wrong as reviews I read indicated a far longer time. I then realised that this was for Xbox. and Beta version and not for the normal Flight Simulator for PC. Microsoft accepted my mistake and received the full refund.

    I am after the standard digital version for my PC.
    My question is; how is this version referred to so as to tick the right one for me?

    Also when I am trying to place the order I get a message to enter my profile but this I found out is for the USA.
    Since I am from Europe would appreciate the proper site to visit.

    Thanks in advance
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:44 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    323

    Default

    The version you were downloading was not for Xbox, as that one doesn’t exist yet.
    Chances are that was just the initial installer/setup program. You run that & it asks where you want the rest of it to be installed.. then that is the big download.

    I presume after buying the sim, it appeared in the MS Store and you clicked on launch/install?

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:14 AM #3
    Stevemill
    Stevemill is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    36

    Default

    Just head to the store from Windows 10 and buy the cheapest version. That will be the standard. You eill then have the option to download the installer. This installs the 90gb plus full game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Microsoft's FS2020 sim breakthrough?
    By ReesFlights in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 08-21-2020, 05:45 PM
  2. FS2020 Design: New Swiss Helicopter at KLET
    By Firefalcon in forum Scenery Design
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-20-2019, 08:35 PM
  3. What would be a reason you would NOT get FS2020?
    By dogdish in forum FSX
    Replies: 58
    Last Post: 07-17-2019, 02:56 PM
  4. A Must Read Article - Anyone Buying or Thinking of Buying A Video Card
    By TheFlightMan in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 08-29-2004, 12:35 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules