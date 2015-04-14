I mentioned in my last few posts that I was using a program called "A Pilot's Life" and I has "hired" by Allegiant. Well while flying to new airports was interesting, flying into small airports with no available scenery updates got old quick, so I moved onto Frontier. I've knocked out a few flights with Frontier so far, including one last weekend where I finally took the plunge and flew on VATSIM. This evenings flight was a late afternoon departure from Buffalo with a sunset arrival into Orlando.

Pushback complete in the Grizwald the Bear a320

Taxiing to runway 23 as a United Express ERJ touches down after a flight from Newark

Climbing out of Buffalo with the trees already turning to their fall colors

Flying over Pennsylvania as we level at our cruise altitude of 34,000

Beginning our descent into Orlando

Continuing our descent on the CWRLD4 arrival

On final for 18R. The KMCO scenery I have crushes my performance so this wasn't a very fun approach

We made it!

Starting our long taxi. We probably should have landed on the other side considering where our gate is located tonight. Oh well

On time arrival for our passengers

I have a few more flights in and out of Orlando on my schedule, and I fly there all the time anyway, so I think I may upgrade the scenery. Thanks for viewing!