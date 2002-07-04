Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Any Piper Cherokee for FS2020?

  1. Today, 08:54 PM #1
    frangagn
    frangagn is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    10

    Default Any Piper Cherokee for FS2020?

    I flew a PA28-180 for over 12 years in real life so I have a little emotional attachment, but can't seem to find a good one for FS2020. It's a very popular airplane, with around 33,000 units built worldwide, and a strong competitor to the C172, but somehow I don't know why flight sim softwares don't have a good model to fly with.... I loved flying Cessna 172 and actually learned flying on these, but the Piper Cherokee has a special place in my heart!

    Anyhow, that's my rant for the day.

    If you can guide me to a good one, would be much appreciated!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:00 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,073

    Default

    The sim was a brand new and the many third party developers are still getting up to speed on the SDK, so it’s a little early to expect too many add-ons just yet. In fact, the SDK itself is still in development, meaning it will be a while for many third party aircraft in particular.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:42 PM #3
    frangagn
    frangagn is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    10

    Default

    I guess what upsets me is that it has all these planes, a Sirus SR22, a Beechcraft Bonanza, a Diamond, but not a Piper, which is way more common in general aviation airfield than the above.... Why?...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:53 PM #4
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,073

    Default

    Seeing as they can’t include every aircraft, they do have to make choices. One could argue that having the Cessnas is plenty when it comes to popular aircraft, and having something a bit different is good for variety. Or maybe they do plan to bring out a Piper in a future update or paid add-on. There’s no way they can please everyone.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Is there any such thing as a list of keyboard commands for FS2020?
    By jonrandall in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: Today, 03:19 PM
  2. Piper.PA28R-180 Cherokee Arrow
    By SE_FCG in forum FS2002
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 09-24-2002, 11:27 PM
  3. Piper Cherokee Arrow
    By deaddonkey in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-25-2002, 06:02 PM
  4. Need help with locating a Cherokee Piper, Warrior
    By FSEdge in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-07-2002, 04:01 AM
  5. piper cherokee/180
    By swwnz in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-18-2002, 09:06 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules