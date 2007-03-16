Thread: What a crummy deal - I feel cheated

What a crummy deal - I feel cheated
Well I built a new computer with all the latest components, downloaded MSFS 2020 (3 hours), got the controls setup, and flew VFR all over the place. Then I looked out the pilot's side window and saw all the scratches on the glass. What's with a brand new airplane looking like this? It's very disappointing.
Other than that, everything is great. Flying around my home town it looks pretty close to what's there (or what was there 10 years ago), and the rendering of the autogen buildings is not that far off reality. It took me a lot of years to get FSX to where I could be proficient using it, and it is looking like learning the ins and outs of this program may go faster, though a lot of that is what was learned in adjusting to FSX.
Other than that damn airplane window, I feel real positive about the possibilities of this sim.
Gygabyte GA-Z170-HD3P MB, Intel i5-6600K 4.1Ghz CPU, Gigabyte GeForce GTX 960-2GB Graphics, Skill 8GB DDR4-2800 SDRAM, Patriot 240GB SSD, WD 320GB HD, Windows 10-64 bit, Acer 23"WS LCD and Benq 19" LCD, Logitech Flight Yoke, Thrustmaster Pedals, Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick, TrackIR 5, FSX Deluxe w/Acceleration, UTX-USA2, UTX-TAC, GEX-NA, ASN, WOAI
