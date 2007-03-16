Thread: What a crummy deal - I feel cheated

Results 1 to 4 of 4

What a crummy deal - I feel cheated

    Art_P
    What a crummy deal - I feel cheated

    Well I built a new computer with all the latest components, downloaded MSFS 2020 (3 hours), got the controls setup, and flew VFR all over the place. Then I looked out the pilot's side window and saw all the scratches on the glass. What's with a brand new airplane looking like this? It's very disappointing.

    Other than that, everything is great. Flying around my home town it looks pretty close to what's there (or what was there 10 years ago), and the rendering of the autogen buildings is not that far off reality. It took me a lot of years to get FSX to where I could be proficient using it, and it is looking like learning the ins and outs of this program may go faster, though a lot of that is what was learned in adjusting to FSX.

    Other than that damn airplane window, I feel real positive about the possibilities of this sim.
    g7rta
    For the price you’re not going to get a brand new plane! There’s bound to be a few scratches here & there LOL
    Glad you’re enjoying it

    Regards
    Steve
    teesquar
    Yeah, on one of my initial flights, I thought my monitor was dirty. Here it was the dirt smudges on the front window of the sim plane.
    Kapitan
    must have scratched during the download

    anyway, do unscratched windows exist?
    the nature of plexiglass is to have millions of micro scratches at close up
    Kapitan
