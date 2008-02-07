Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: A340-600 JFK to SFO.

  Today, 06:53 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default A340-600 JFK to SFO.

    Just had it on autopilot while I did other chores.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 188.8 KB  ID: 221528

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 187.3 KB  ID: 221529

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 381.4 KB  ID: 221530

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 181.7 KB  ID: 221531

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 255.8 KB  ID: 221532

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 225.0 KB  ID: 221533

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 126.3 KB  ID: 221534

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 145.7 KB  ID: 221535

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 149.4 KB  ID: 221536

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 222.4 KB  ID: 221537

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 180.0 KB  ID: 221538

    Please see PART 2
  Today, 06:55 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 332.7 KB  ID: 221539

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 177.1 KB  ID: 221540

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 90.4 KB  ID: 221541

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 193.0 KB  ID: 221542

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 59.2 KB  ID: 221543

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 150.3 KB  ID: 221544

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 173.4 KB  ID: 221545

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 175.9 KB  ID: 221546

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 182.0 KB  ID: 221547

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr021.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 157.5 KB  ID: 221548

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr022.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 165.7 KB  ID: 221549
  Today, 07:24 PM #3
    Rupert
    Default

    Looks good!! Even on autopilot!! I hope someone looked out the windshield from time to time!! That seems to be the way many people now drive their cars, especially Teslas!! So far that isn't working out great for cars!

    Michael
