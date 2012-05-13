Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Aircraft roll violently to left

  1. Today, 05:43 PM #1
    delta88
    delta88 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Posts
    23

    Default Aircraft roll violently to left

    Seems to have started after the update was installed day before last. Aircraft roll left and fall out of the sky. This happens even with the AP on with heading selected.

    Ant ideas?

    Delta
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:13 PM #2
    Kurtvw's Avatar
    Kurtvw
    Kurtvw is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    California, USA
    Posts
    1,476

    Default

    check all your device mappings, could be a conflict with another device (roll axis assigned to more than one device). And of course check your control calibrations in the windows 'game controllers' section..

    beyond that, I think we'd need more info from you on what you are using, etc.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:23 PM #3
    delta88
    delta88 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Posts
    23

    Default

    Thanks Kurtvw,

    It's my honeycomb Yoke out of whack. Problem with the cable i think. I don't know if the yoke can be calibrated. The aileron axis is slightly to the left. The cable has been bent and I think that is what caused the issue.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Left left left
    By poiderh in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-31-2013, 11:12 PM
  2. FSX Pitches Up and Down Violently When Using Sim Rate
    By cohen170 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-13-2012, 04:45 AM
  3. JBK Short Empire (latest release) shaking violently...
    By nordmanni in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-03-2012, 02:59 AM
  4. POSKY CRJ7v3 shaking up and down violently and not holding altitude...WTF?
    By airfrance in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-18-2012, 10:44 PM
  5. JOYSTICK SHAKES VIOLENTLY ON NEW COMPUTER
    By 2Cool in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-14-2007, 12:03 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules