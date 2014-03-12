To save a new default view position, find the aircraft folder and the cameras.cfg

in my case that was at this location for the (steam install, your YMMV), as always your decision to edit files is YOUR decision, and I'm not responsible if you mess it all up. So take backups.

C:\Users\<yourname>\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft Flight Simulator\Packages\Official\Steam\asobo-aircraft-c172sp-classic\SimObjects\Airplanes\

Select the folder for the plane you want, in this case I was working with the C172...


In the cameras.cfg I changed these lines in the 'Pilot' camera definition. The values shown are my new values, they are not the originals... The value for the pilot head height is the Y value (middle of the three shown), and then Pbh is pitch/bank/heading relative the aircraft, so by setting -10 in the first value, it gets a little head down angle.

InitialXyz = 0.03, 0.12, 0.15
InitialPbh = -10, 0, 0

I find this head position to be very close to how I sit in the real C172, hope it helps some of you.