Thread: Where is my cockpit front view

Where is my cockpit front view as with the key W in P3d or FSX
Where is my cockpit front view as with the key W in P3d or FSX
there's a keybinding for 'view reset' or something like that - i have it on one of my top buttons and it works a treat.
I always configure Button 2 in the joystick (right below the hat) for front view reset.
It make the whole paning comfortable cause I am panning with my thumb and when i wish to return to front view with the same thumb a soft press in button 2 , this is handy specially in flight like approaches when you must return your view quickly
Kapitan
Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
what I'd like to hear if someone has discovered, is if there is a way to change the default view that happens when you reset (such as in an aircraft config, or something).... Because one old fact of life that still exists in this version is that the nice folks at MS are all about three and a half feet tall, and can't see over the dashboard. But us real full sized humans can see over it.
I like to move my view up a bit, but I have to do it every time I hit my view reset... Anyone know the trick?
put tour seat at your desired height with the UP arrow and adjust others if tou with
Then press CTRL ALT 1
or choose another number
that saves your view
To load it just press ALT and the number
at least you have your view saved
Kapitan
Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
Thats a lot simpler, sure wish we had a manual for that kinda stuff.
However, if I reset view even with that, it goes back to default, so the other info is still useful.
Thanks.
Bookmarks