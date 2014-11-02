Thread: Where is my cockpit front view

Results 1 to 7 of 7

Where is my cockpit front view

    jackdhee
    Default Where is my cockpit front view

    Where is my cockpit front view as with the key W in P3d or FSX
    rabbitc
    Default

    there's a keybinding for 'view reset' or something like that - i have it on one of my top buttons and it works a treat.
    Kapitan
    Kapitan
    Default

    I always configure Button 2 in the joystick (right below the hat) for front view reset.

    It make the whole paning comfortable cause I am panning with my thumb and when i wish to return to front view with the same thumb a soft press in button 2 , this is handy specially in flight like approaches when you must return your view quickly
    Kurtvw
    Kurtvw
    Default

    what I'd like to hear if someone has discovered, is if there is a way to change the default view that happens when you reset (such as in an aircraft config, or something).... Because one old fact of life that still exists in this version is that the nice folks at MS are all about three and a half feet tall, and can't see over the dashboard. But us real full sized humans can see over it.

    I like to move my view up a bit, but I have to do it every time I hit my view reset... Anyone know the trick?
    Kurtvw
    Kurtvw
    Default

    Found it on my own, posted the how to at
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...-head-position
    Kapitan
    Kapitan
    Default

    put tour seat at your desired height with the UP arrow and adjust others if tou with

    Then press CTRL ALT 1
    or choose another number
    that saves your view

    To load it just press ALT and the number

    at least you have your view saved
    Kurtvw
    Kurtvw
    Default

    Thats a lot simpler, sure wish we had a manual for that kinda stuff.

    However, if I reset view even with that, it goes back to default, so the other info is still useful.

    Thanks.
